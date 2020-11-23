Shanghai Electric and Siemens Energy to Establish Smart Energy Empowerment Centre

On November 20, Chinese multinational power and electrical equipment manufacturing company Shanghai Electric signed a collaboration agreement with Siemens Energy on launching a new smart energy empowerment centre. The cooperation aims to build a smart energy empowerment centre that integrates AI, industrial IoT and industry value chains. The collaboration will establish three high-tech business sectors, one virtual-real digital experience centre and one industrial incubator cooperation platform. After the centre is completed, it will provide customers with digital solution services and customized services for new energy scenarios. (Source)

