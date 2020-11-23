IEEE: AI, ML, 5G and IoT will be the Most Important Technologies in 2021

Recent IEEE study released the results of a survey of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) in the U.S., U.K., China, India and Brazil regarding the most important technologies for 2021 overall, and among total respondents, nearly one-third (32 percent) say AI and machine learning, followed by 5G (20 percent) and IoT (14 percent). CIOs and CTOs surveyed have sped up adopting some technologies due to the pandemic:

More than half (55 percent) of respondents have accelerated adoption of cloud computing

52 percent have accelerated 5G adoption

51 percent have accelerated AI and machine learning

The adoption of IoT (42 percent), augmented and virtual reality (35 percent) and video conferencing (35 percent) technologies have also been accelerated due to the global pandemic.

