Qualcomm: 5G will create USD 13.1 trillion in global economic output in 2035

According to the latest research result by Qualcomm, in the next 15 years, global 5G investment and R&D investment will increase by 10.8% from the forecast value in 2019. The research results also show that despite the global economy being affected by the epidemic, the number of jobs created by the global 5G value chain will increase to 22.8 million by 2035, higher than the 22.3 million predicted in 2019. By 2035, 5G will create USD 13.1 trillion worth of economic output.

