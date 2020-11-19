Egypt and Hungary Discuss Potential Collaboration on AI

On November 17, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, met with the Ambassador of Hungary in Cairo to discuss boosting cooperation between the two countries in the fields of AI and data science, capacity building, innovation and entrepreneurship, applied research, and cyber-security. Talat reviewed Egypt’s ‘Digital Egypt’ strategy, support for launching the new Applied Innovation Center, as well as opening a new university specializing in communication sciences and information technology in the capital city. The Hungarian Ambassador addressed Hungary’s competitive advantage in the auto industry, and its regional center status in Europe for smart cars. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

