UK Government Seeks to Restrict Overseas Capital from Acquiring British AI Companies

On November 13, the UK government proposed a new bill that seeks to restrict overseas “malicious investment” from acquiring British companies with strategic importance, whereas government screening powers will be extended to include assets and intellectual property as well as companies. According to the newly proposed acquisition rules, investors must notify the British government of transactions involving 17 areas such as nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, energy and defense. Business Secretary Alok Sharma explained in an official statement, “the UK remains one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world and we want to keep it that way. But hostile actors should be in no doubt – there is no back door into the UK.” (Source)

