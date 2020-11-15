Alibaba: 800 Million Consumers Have Each Used AI Technologies 20,000 Times on Average on Singles Day

China’s shopping spree Single’s Day is becoming a large-scale social digital innovation project, stated Alibaba CTO Cheng Li. According to statistics published on November 12, the transaction volume of major e-commerce companies during Singles Day this year exceeded RMB 774.7 billion, with 675 million delivery shipments processed on the same day. Data released by Alibaba shows the number of AI usage exceeding 15 trillion times, which is equivalent to 20,000 times per capita by the platform’s 800 million consumers. Among them, AI has processed 16.5 billion pictures, over 35 million hours of video, and 3.7 trillion times of vocabulary translation. (Source)

