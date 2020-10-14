Usama Fayyad Appointed Head of Northeastern University’s Institute of Experiential Artificial Intelligence

On October 9, Northeastern University’s Institute of Experiential Artificial Intelligence appointed AI guru and entrepreneur Usama Fayyad as the new executive director. Launched a year ago a year ago, the institute focuses on studying application-driven, human-centered AI. Fayyad , whose work has been advancing AI for three decades, believes in the institute’s mission as well as its opportunity to become a world leader.



“Usama will work with senior leadership to create a pioneering research hub that places human skills and intelligence at the forefront of artificial intelligence development, from the earliest design steps to final implementation,” wrote David Madigan, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, in a letter welcoming Fayyad to the university. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

