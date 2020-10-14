Singapore Tops in AI Investment as Input Gaps Between ASEAN Countries Widen

According to a report released by U.S. consultancy Kearney and Singapore’s EDBI, Singapore is the number one among ASEAN countries to invest in AI, with $68 worth of AI investment per capita last year. The firms expect that

the technology could add US$110 billion to Singapore’s economy, or 18 percent of its expected 2030 GDP.



However, neighbouring countries Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines were all estimated to have under US$1 investment per capita. Kearney partner Nikolai Dobberstein believes regulatory bottlenecks including privacy protection rules, issues of transparency and data-sharing restrictions to be the challenges to adoption of the technology in Southeast Asia. (Source)

