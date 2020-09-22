Microsoft Gets Exclusive License for OpenAI’s GPT-3 Language Model

Microsoft announced today that it has teamed up with OpenAI to exclusively license the AI research institute’s GPT-3 language model. Introduced in June, GPT-3 has delivered SOTA performance across a variety of Natural Language Processing (NLP) tasks and benchmarks. In today’s official announcement, Microsoft Executive Vice President Kevin Scott said the OpenAI deal will allow Microsoft to develop new AI solutions “that harness the amazing power of advanced natural language generation.”



Microsoft and OpenAI collaborated last year to create new supercomputing technologies for Microsoft’s Azure AI. The multiyear partnership with Microsoft enables OpenAI to port its services to run on Microsoft Azure and pursue its mission to directly build safe and beneficial artificial general intelligence (AGI).



Microsoft now seems established as OpenAI’s preferred partner for commercializing new AI technologies. This May, Microsoft announced its new AI Supercomputer, a single system with more than 285,000 CPU cores, 10,000 GPUs and 400 gigabits per second of network connectivity for each GPU server. The behemoth ranks fifth on the TOP5000 supercomputers global list and was specifically designed to enable OpenAI to train AI models, ensuring OpenAI’s equally massive 175 billion parameter GPT-3 language model can harness all the computing horsepower it needs.



OpenAI says its licensing agreement with Microsoft “has no impact on continued access to the GPT-3 model through OpenAI’s API, and existing and future users of it will continue building applications with our API as usual.” Although details on the licensing agreement have not been revealed by either company, a report from The Verge has a Microsoft spokesperson confirming that the license grants the company unique access to all underlying GPT-3 code.

Reporter: Fangyu Cai | Editor: Michael Sarazen

