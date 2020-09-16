Baidu World 2020 Conference Showcases AI for Autonomous Driving and Virtual Assistant

On September 15, Chinese tech giant Baidu hosted Baidu World 2020 conference under the theme of “Intelligence of Everything”, unveiling new flagship products and AI upgrades. Baidu Apollo, the company’s autonomous driving open platform, demonstrated full autonomous driving functionalities in a livestream and unveiled the cutting-edge 5G remote driving service. The Baidu Mobile Ecosystem Group (MEG) released the innovative virtual assistant app Duxiaoxiao as part of its strategy to offer personalized services through mobile platforms. Moreover, the company also announced that AI open platform Baidu Brain has been upgraded to version 6.0. (Source)

