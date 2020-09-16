Baidu Launches Smart Earbuds “XiaoduPods” and Announces DuerOS Upgrades

At the Baidu World 2020 conference held on September 15, Chinese tech giant Baidu unveiled the latest version of conversational AI system DuerOS 6.0 and launched smart earbuds “XiaoduPods”, which fulfills more user needs including elderly care and smart hotel. As the company’s first portable consumer electronics product, XiaoduPods has a 28-hour long battery life and contains dual microphones supported by AI algorithm to offer accurate voice pickup, filtering out excess noise from the user’s surroundings in the process. By double-tapping or using a wake-up word “Xiaodu Xiaodu”, users can effortlessly utilize various functions such as voice search, voice navigation, music or call. (Source)

