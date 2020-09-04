Nigerian Government to Set Up the Nation’s Centre for AI and Robotics to Empower Students

On September 3, the Nigerian government announced a plan to establish the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Nigeria (CFAIR). Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi Inuwa, director-general of the country’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said that the facility is for emerging technologies such as networking, research development, information and communication security, explaining that the government “must prepare Nigerians especially students for the fourth industrial revolution”. To further the efforts, Nile University is working with the NITDA in machine learning education, and 85 percent of the institution’s MSc and Ph.D. computer science students will have specialties in machinery and AI. (Source)

