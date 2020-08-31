Beijing Builds 100km Highway Lanes for Self-Driving Cars with Unmanned Machineries

Jingxiong highway, a highway with designated lanes for unmanned vehicles, is expected to be completed by the end of this year and open to traffic in June 2021. The Jingxiong highway has a total length of 100 kilometers and shortens the driving distance from Beijing to suburban Xiong’an new district to about an hour. The expressway’s two inner lanes are designed to accommodate driverless cars.



According to a Chinese media report on August 31, the construction team used unmanned construction machinery to build the highway, including automated three pavers and six rollers. The machines are equipped with the BeiDou satellite positioning system, which can collect information using sensors and plan for the most optimal operation paths. The accuracy of the machine construction trajectory is 2-3 cm, which is 50 percent higher than manual operation. (Source)

