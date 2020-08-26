Tencent Cloud releases new 5G products; to Build 300 Edge-Computing Centres by the End of 2020

On August 26, Tencent Cloud announced the company’s latest efforts in the new 5G infrastructure, as China’s first cloud vendor to build a comprehensive 5G product matrix surrounding “cloud”, “edge”, “network”, and “port” services. General manager Wang Yachen claimed that by the end of 2020, Tencent Cloud will complete the construction of 300 edge computing centres to fully support developments in industrial application, parks, energy, education, smart vehicle, cloud gaming, 4/8k livestream and other 5G services such as robotics. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any story. Subscribe to our popular Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

