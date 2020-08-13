UAE Opens the World’s First Graduate-Level AI University for Fall 2021 Admission

On August 12, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world’s first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence (AI) university, has opened for admission for the first academic year commencing in January 2021. The first cohort will include 100 students from 31 countries, accepted for MBZUAI’s MSc and PhD programs in computer vision and machine learning. (Source)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

