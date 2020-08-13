EU & UK

Germany Sets Up €350m Euro Cybersecurity Agency to Strengthen “Digital Sovereignty”

Germany announced that it has setup a federal agency to combat cyber threats and safeguard the country’s digital sovereignty.

On August 11, Germany announced that it has setup a federal agency to combat cyber threats and safeguard the country’s digital sovereignty. The organization will be based in Halle before moving to Leipzig/Halle Aiport and receive €350 million euros (US$412 million) in initial funding by 2023. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called the creation of the agency a “milestone in the protection of our IT systems.”” (Source)

