Japan’s Toshiba Invests US$321 Million to Set Up New R&D Centre for AI

On August 5, Japanese electronics giant Toshiba announced the investment of US$321 million to set up a new AI centre, in addition to refurbishing its existing R&D centre for the first time in six-decades. The new R&D hub, located near Tokyo and expected to be open by 2023, will house about 3,000 people and focus on AI and quantum cryptography research. Toshiba is a Japanese conglomerate with diverse portfolio, and has pioneered the development of first DVD player and NAND flash memory. In 2019, report released by World Intellectual Property Organization ranked Toshiba among the world’s top five patent applicants for AI-related technologies, alongside IBM, Microsoft, Samsung and NEC. (Source)

