Huawei: China to Have 800K 5G Base Stations by End of 2020

At the Huawei 5G for Good Summit held today, Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei’s wireless network product line, states that as of July this year, 92 5G commercial networks have been deployed worldwide and China owns the most 5G spectrum and physical sites. In June this year, Chinese operators have constructed 400,000 5G base stations with over 100 million adopted users. Yang predicts that by the end of 2020, Chinese operators will build 800,000 5G base stations, providing services to over 200 million users, both numbers account for more than 70 percent of the world. (Source)

