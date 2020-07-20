Google releases 2020 academic indicators; CVPR rank first among AI academic conferences

Google officially released the 2020 Scholar Metrics list. In the latest ranking, CVPR has become the number one AI conference, with ICLR and NeurIPS ranking second and third. As in previous years, the ranking is based on data from research published in the past five years (covering articles published in 2015-2019), and includes references to all articles indexed in Google Scholar as of June 2020. In addition, Nature, New England Medical Journal (NEJM), and Science are still among the top three academic publication journals.



Source: https://scholar.google.com/citations?view_op=top_venues&hl=en&vq=eng_artificialintelligence

