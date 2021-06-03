Google Gives Green Light to Cryptocurrency Exchange & Wallet Ads, Still Bans ICO

Google says it will allow global advertisers offering cryptocurrency exchange and wallet products and services to market on its platform including search engine and Youtube, according to announcement on June 2. The tech giant will update its financial products and services policy in August and detail the scope and requirements of this change. Advertisers must apply for and meet Google’s new certification requirements, to be made available on July 8.

Google had banned cryptocurrency ads alongside Facebook back in March 2018. The company’s gradually reversing its policies against the digital asset. It is worthy to note that while giving green light to wallet apps like Coinbase, Google continues to prohibit ads related to ICO, DeFi, trading protocols and other promoting the actual transaction of cryptocurrencies.

