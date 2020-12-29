Baidu Releases ML Bio-computing Framework PaddleHelix

At the Wave Summit 2020 held on December 20, Baidu unveiled the company’s newest ML-based bio-computing framework named “PaddleHelix”. The new biocomputing framework provides a series of algorithms and models including RNA secondary structure prediction, large-scale molecular pre-training, drug-target affinity prediction, ADMET and drugability prediction, aiming to meeting AI needs in medicine, vaccine design and precision medicine.



PaddleHelix is part of the series based off Baidu PaddlePaddle, a high-performance Parallelized Deep Learning Platform first introduced and open-sourced in 2016. Since then, the platform has clustered in 2.65 million developers and created more than 340,000 models. In terms of industrial applications, PaddlePaddle has also served more than 100,000 companies according to statistics by Baidu. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

