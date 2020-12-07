Ukraine Approves Concept for the Development of AI and Allocates UAH 14.39 Million to the Plan

According to reports by Ukrinform, the Ukrinian Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Concept for the Development of Artificial Intelligence and instructed the Ministry of Digital Transformation to develop a plan for its implementation within three months. The government plans to allocate UAH 14.39 million from the state budget to implement the concept in 2021-2023. The concept seeks to boost competitiveness in the socio-economic, scientific and technical, defence, environmental, and national-cultural spheres.



“To date, Ukraine has the largest number of artificial intelligence companies in Eastern Europe. At the beginning of 2020, we had almost 150 suppliers with sufficient experience in the field of artificial intelligence. The industry is developing rapidly. It is extremely crucial for us to develop a clear strategy for the state and private sector development of artificial intelligence in our country,” claimed Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

