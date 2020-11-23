South Korea to Introduce AI to High School Education in 2021; to Train 5,000 Incumbent Teachers by 2025

According to the Korean education ministry, South Korea will introduce AI to nationwide high school education in 2021, extending related education to kindergartens, elementary and middle schools by 2025. The high school courses will be two career elective subjects “introductory AI” and “mathematics of AI” and the elementary and middle school curriculums will include programming, basic principles of AI, use of AI and AI ethics. The ministry will push graduate schools to train and reeducate about 5,000 incumbent teachers by 2025. Preceding this plan, the South Korean government announced the “National AI Strategy” on December 17, 2019, which plans to enhance the country’s AI competitiveness by 2030. (Source)

