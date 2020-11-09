AI Patent Application Exceeds 30,000 and 180 Universities Add AI Majors in China Last Year

According to China’s New Generation of AI Development Report 2020 published on October 22, among the top 100 highly cited AI papers in the past five years, China’s output accounted for 21 and rank second globally. In 2019, China published 28,700 AI papers, an increase of 12.4 percent over the previous year. The number of AI patent applications exceeded 30,000, an increase of 52.4 percent over the previous year, and the number of patent applications in Guangdong province and Beijing led the country. China has nurtured a number of innovative achievements including machine learning, neural network interpretation, and heterogeneous fusion brain-like computing. Last year, 180 Chinese universities added AI undergraduate majors, and 11 universities including Peking University established new academic institutes designated for AI research. (Source)

Synced Report | A Survey of China’s Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic — 87 Case Studies from 700+ AI Vendors

This report offers a look at how China has leveraged artificial intelligence technologies in the battle against COVID-19. It is also available on Amazon Kindle. Along with this report, we also introduced a database covering additional 1428 artificial intelligence solutions from 12 pandemic scenarios.

