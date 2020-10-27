AMD Announces US$35 Billion Acquisition of Xilinx

On October 27, AMD announced the formal acquisition of Xilinx in an all-stock transaction worth US$35 billion. After the acquisition, AMD and Xilinx will merge to form a new high-performance computing company. Taking this as an opportunity, Xilinx’s technology will be integrated into AMD’s products to actualize a highly integrated CPU+FPGA solution. This deal will be completed before the end of 2021, and the transaction is expected to save US$300 million in operating costs.

AMD is the world’s leading manufacturer of microprocessors. Its CPU, GPU, motherboard chipset and other products cover various fields such as computers, communications and consumer electronics. AMD has been Intel’s competitor in the CPU field for a long time. When CEO Lisa Su began to lead AMD in 2014, the company has been challenging Intel in the rapidly growing data centre business. Xilinx is the world’s largest FPGA chip manufacturer. Its products such as FPGA chips and software design tools cover a wide range of fields such as AI, data centres, and autonomous driving.

The merge of the two companies marks another major transaction in the semiconductor industry, after Nvidia announced the acquisition of Arm and the Korean company SK Hynix’s planned acquisition of Intel’s NAND business.

