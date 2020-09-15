AI Chatbot Platform Arifu is Helping East African Farmers Learn Finances and Farming Skills Via Texts

AI chatbot platform “Arifu” is helping east African farmers and rural entrepreneurs from Kenya, Zambia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria and Uganda to learn about finance and agronomy through interactive texts. Arifu provides additional improvements in texting communication, where users can get information and feedback from their mobile phones without subscribing to the internet or calling. Headquartered in Nairobi, Arifu’s company has worked with banks, mobile operators, agribusinesses, microfinance institutions (MFIs), the Kenyan government, and more to spread skills training. (Source)

