Beep! Beep! Baidu Apollo’s Unmanned Taxi Opens for Test Service in Beijing

On September 9, Baidu Apollo announced the official operation of self-driving taxi service Apollo Go in Beijing. Riders can make reservations for the Robotaxi using Baidu Maps and Apollo’s official website. The total length of the driving area will be about 700 kilometers and is the longest test drive so far. In addition to Baidu, companies such as WeRide, Pony.ai and AutoX have all launched Robotaxi business within designated areas in China. (Source)

