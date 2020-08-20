Swiss AI Air Purifier Aeris Secures US$3.3 Million Series A Funding

On August 17, Swiss air purification systems manufacturer aeris completed its series A funding of US$ 3.3 million, with investments led by Tencent co-founder Vic Lee, Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, PreAngel, Sarona Ventures, and others. The company is developing AI-powered air purifiers that learn and adapt to each user’s habits and the air quality alterations in their home over time. The purifier can also adapt to specific conditions such as odours and viruses without loss of suction power. Aeris has recently partnered with Best Buy to distribute its products in more than 600 stores across the U.S. The startup had entered the US market back in 2019 by cooperating with retailers such as Target, QVC, and Amazon.



We know you don’t want to miss any story. Subscribe to our popular Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

