UK Invests £200m in Public Sector AI Procurement Over the Next Four Years

The UK government is investing approximately £200m over the next four years in public sector AI procurement, which facilitates the purchase of a wide range of AI services from various suppliers. The new setup will include central government departments and public sectors such as fire and rescue, health, charities, housing associations, and local government. The UK had published A Guide to Using Artificial Intelligence in the Public Sector in June 2019, which proactively claims that “maximizing the benefits of AI is a priority for government”. Among the listed use cases, the UK Ministry of Justice is adopting neural networks to parse over 500 prison reports and identify key patterns and trends, such as conflicts, issues, geographical dispersion and etc. (Source)

