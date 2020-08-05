Google’s Head of Business EMEA joins French startup Outsight to make it a leader in Spatial Intelligence

Content provided by Outsight.

After taking the security and travel industries by surprise with its revolutionary 3D perception solution, Outsight increases the pace by preparing future integrations of this technology with new partners around the world, Google’s Head of AI & IoT Strategic Business Development EMEA, has been appointed Chief Business Officer of Outsight. His mission will be to roll out the French startup’s Spatial Intelligence solution to major international players in the automotive and aeronautics sectors and to operators of large public spaces.



In less than a year, Outsight has successfully designed and industrialized a new generation of sensor, a revolutionary 3D Semantic camera. This smart laser, which has been the subject of 38 patent applications, revolutionizes the ability of machines and infrastructures to perceive their environment, in real time, to ensure a safer world. Using artificial intelligence processing that is more reliable than machine learning, while also protecting private data, it gives vehicles, machines and robots new intelligence which is also decisive in managing public spaces. Outsight 3D brings a new dimension to the Spatial Intelligencesector.



Outsight innovation was presented with the prestigious Best of CES Innovation award in Las Vegas as well as the Prism Award by the world leaders in photonics and lasers. Outsight has already attracted the largest organizations and equipment manufacturers in the automotive, aeronautics and security-surveillance markets, including Faurecia, Safran and the ADP Group, which has announced that it has chosen Outsight’s 3D monitoring to manage flows at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport. The company will gradually make this technology available to other partners in 2020.

After a phase of R&D and demonstrations which convinced the largest players on the market, Outsight is stepping up its commercial development by recruiting Sébastien de La Bastie, who was previously Head of AI & IoT Strategic Business Development for the EMEA region at Google. His role involved developing Google’s strategic AI services for new customers who are leaders in their field and developing future solutions with them.

Sébastien de La Bastie says, “Google has changed the world and continues to grow strongly, particularly in AI, whichis an exciting playing field. Outsight, meanwhile, is creating a technological stack of incredible depth, with a transformation potential that makes the adventure irresistible. In a world shaken by uncertainty, the ability to perceive and process massive amounts of 3D data in real time provides an understanding of events decisive to ensuring realSpatial Intelligence.”

Raul Bravo, co-founder and President of Outsight, adds: “Sébastien brings unique expertise to transform a cutting-edge technology into economic value.With him, those players who know the power of AI-based services will be able to benefit more rapidly from this 3D technology and turn it into a significant competitive advantage.”



About Outsight



Outsight develops hardware and software solutions for real-time 3D perception, using cutting-edge laser technologies. We provide Smart Machines and Smart Cities with a new level of understanding of their environment and events that occur there. We believe these new capabilities contribute to building a safer and more resource-efficient world. Outsight’s international teams of scientists and engineers work with passion and dedication to achieve this from Paris, Helsinki and San Francisco.

We know you don’t want to miss any story. Subscribe to our popular Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

