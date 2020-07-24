New York State Suspends AI Facial Recognition in Schools

Voted and approved by state assembly and the senate, New York will suspend implementation of AI facial recognition technology in schools for two years on Wednesday. State Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed the legislation into law. The decision is the aftermath of a lawsuit filed in June by the New York Civil Liberties Union on behalf of student parents, whose school district adopted the technology earlier this year. Facial recognition technology remains the most controversial AI deployment in the United States: cities like San Francisco, Somerville, and Oakland have already banned the technology in 2019. Moreover, a letter was sent to the US Privacy and Civil Liberties Board (PCLOB) in January, requesting the US government to halt relevant applications while waiting for further review. In June this year, tech-giant IBM announced that the company would no longer work on facial recognition services and cease the development of related technologies.



Source: https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/23/new-york-facial-recognition-moratorium/?tpcc=ECTW2020

