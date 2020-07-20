TuSimple Partners with Navistar to Mass Produce L4 Driverless Trucks by 2024

China’s self-driving truck company TuSimple forges strategic partnership with US truck manufacturer Navistar to jointly develop L4 driverless trucks, striving for mass production by 2024. TuSimple also announced that it will receive Navistar’s investment in the future, with exact amount remains undisclosed. The two companies had previous technical cooperation for more than two years. Navistar has 113 years of experience in the production and sales of commercial vehicles. It is expected that customers will be able to purchase driverless trucks directly from Navistar dealers in the United States, Canada and Mexico in the near future. TuSimple currently has an unmanned fleet of more than 50 trucks, and serves 18 customers including UPS and McLane.



