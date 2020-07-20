Another Tesla Autopilot Crush; Companies like Intel Mobileye, AutoX, and Plus.ai Make Further Moves in Self-Driving Cars

News report that a Tesla Model S crashed into Arizona Department of Public Safety police vehicle on Tuesday in California. The company’s stock price continued to climb up to historic high (NASDAQ: TSLA 1,500.8 USD). Concurrently, a Bavarian state court in Germany ruled that Tesla’s advertising claims on “Autopilot” is misleading to consumers. Company CEO Elon Musk depends the term on Twitter, stating “Tesla Autopilot was literally named after the term used in aviation.”



Despite facing technical setbacks, more companies made headliners in the self-driving car industry on Friday, July 17th:

Self-driving truck developer Plus.ai is planning for a USD $60 million investment round, which is expected to be led by Guotai Junan International, a Hong Kong-based investment and securities company. The valuation of Plus.ai may range from USD 600 million to 1 billion.

California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) grants startup AutoX self-driving car permit, authorizing it to test driverless cars on designated streets in San Jose. Since 2017, AutoX has obtained a state driver’s license for safe driving, but the new permit allows the company to test driverless vehicles on the streets near the company San Jose’s headquarters.

Intel Mobileye has obtained recommendations for testing licenses for autonomous vehicles from technology service provider TÜVSÜD. This allows Mobileye to perform self-driving car tests anywhere in Germany (including urban and rural areas and highways) at a conventional driving speed of 130 km/hour. The company has started testing autonomous vehicles in real traffic environments in Munich and its surrounding areas.

