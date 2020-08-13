Huawei’s Wuhan Optics R&D Institute is Developing Cheap 100/200m LiDARs Cost Lower than US$500

Huawei’s Wuhan Research Institute, which specializes optical technology R&D with a talent pool of 10,000, has established a LiDAR research team aimed to produce 100m/200m ranging products at the cost of US$500 and lower. At the China Auto Blue Book Forum on August 11, Wang Jun, President of Huawei Smart Car Solutions BU, said that the key to future fuel or electric cars is intelligence, and moderately-priced cars will become fast-iterating goods, prompting consumers to switch models to experience news technologies and functions. People familiar with the matter say that Huawei plans to introduce LiDAR and millimetre-wave radar products to the market in 2022 and 2023, respectively. (Source)

